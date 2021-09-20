Vote counts in Sunday’s Election Committee poll are announced early Monday morning. An adviser to Beijing on Hong Kong affairs has accused ‘lazy’ candidates of undermining a recent political overhaul. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: ‘Patriots’ may have triumphed, but ‘lazy’ candidates shouldn’t take seats for granted, Beijing adviser says
- Tian Feilong, a mainland Chinese academic, acknowledges Sunday’s Election Committee race was ‘not competitive enough’
- In particular, winners who did not even bother to include their platforms in their nomination paperwork have ‘undermined the legitimacy of the revamped electoral system’, he adds
Topic | Hong Kong election committee
