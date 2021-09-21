High-profile names from the pro-establishment camp fared best in the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang
How to win Hong Kong elections: political credentials trump real-world expertise in Sunday poll as those deemed less ‘patriotic’ fail to make the cut
- Patriotism was voters’ main consideration when picking winners in Election Committee race, followed by backing ‘brand names’, according to analysts
- Political considerations trumped candidates’ professional track records, meaning professionals in their fields of expertise and Beijing-friendly outliers failed to secure much support
Topic | Hong Kong elections
High-profile names from the pro-establishment camp fared best in the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang