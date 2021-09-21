A transaction centre goes up in Qianhai in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua A transaction centre goes up in Qianhai in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vice-premier calls for Hong Kong and Shenzhen to work more closely on developing legal services

  • Han Zheng urges the two governments to work towards creating an international centre for legal services and commercial dispute resolution
  • He made his remarks during tour of Qianhai, the economic zone slated for massive expansion as part of wider push for financial reforms

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 1:49am, 21 Sep, 2021

