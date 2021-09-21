Hong Kong’s property developers have been more cooperative when it comes to aiding housing supply efforts, Carrie Lam has said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam says Hong Kong property developers more helpful on housing, but declines to confirm report claiming Beijing making tycoons toe line
- ‘All I can say is that the central government cares a lot about Hong Kong’s livelihood issues,’ city leader says while refusing to address ‘rumours’
- Working towards solving Hong Kong’s well-known housing woes has previously been identified as the key focus of the final year in her term
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong’s property developers have been more cooperative when it comes to aiding housing supply efforts, Carrie Lam has said. Photo: Sam Tsang