Hong Kong’s property developers have been more cooperative when it comes to aiding housing supply efforts, Carrie Lam has said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam says Hong Kong property developers more helpful on housing, but declines to confirm report claiming Beijing making tycoons toe line

  • ‘All I can say is that the central government cares a lot about Hong Kong’s livelihood issues,’ city leader says while refusing to address ‘rumours’
  • Working towards solving Hong Kong’s well-known housing woes has previously been identified as the key focus of the final year in her term

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:19pm, 21 Sep, 2021

