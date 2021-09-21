Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang
Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘sorry’ for Election Committee voting chaos, pledges to fix problem before Legislative Council poll in December

  • Chief executive promises to get to bottom of 14-hour delay that left candidates and staff waiting overnight for results
  • Organisers have blamed new electronic registration system and workers on the ground

Topic |   Hong Kong election committee
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:23pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang
Government officers count ballots for the Election Committee poll. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE