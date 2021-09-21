Members of the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group hold a protest in 2017 over the treatment of the profession on the mainland. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong group supporting mainland China lawyers to disband after police demand information citing national security law
- China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group says it will dissolve this month and has already started voluntary liquidation procedure
- Decision to disband is latest involving a Hong Kong civic body, follows police demanding information from the group on national security grounds
