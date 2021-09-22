Activist Alex Chow, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, speaks during a rally in New York earlier this year. Photo: AFP Activist Alex Chow, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, speaks during a rally in New York earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Occupy activist takes helm of Washington-based Hong Kong advocacy group

  • Alex Chow has been named the new board chairman of the two-year-old Hong Kong Democracy Council, succeeding Anna Yeung-Cheung
  • ‘It takes both daily local struggles and cross-regional policy advocacy to counter the … Chinese Communist Party’s tyranny,’ he says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:59pm, 22 Sep, 2021

