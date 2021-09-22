Activist Alex Chow, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, speaks during a rally in New York earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Former Occupy activist takes helm of Washington-based Hong Kong advocacy group
- Alex Chow has been named the new board chairman of the two-year-old Hong Kong Democracy Council, succeeding Anna Yeung-Cheung
- ‘It takes both daily local struggles and cross-regional policy advocacy to counter the … Chinese Communist Party’s tyranny,’ he says
Activist Alex Chow, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, speaks during a rally in New York earlier this year. Photo: AFP