Hong Kong’s largest opposition party is set to make a landmark decision over its future on Sunday when members vote on whether to field candidates for December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong elections: ‘majority support’ among Democratic Party members for Legislative Council boycott following Beijing’s system overhaul
- Pressure mounting as membership of city’s largest opposition party gears up for watershed decision this Sunday on whether to field Legco candidates
- Broad support for a boycott reported in wake of Beijing’s ‘patriots’ principle, but chance remains of a ‘surprise’ outcome in secret ballot
Topic | Hong Kong elections
Hong Kong’s largest opposition party is set to make a landmark decision over its future on Sunday when members vote on whether to field candidates for December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse