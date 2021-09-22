Hong Kong’s largest opposition party is set to make a landmark decision over its future on Sunday when members vote on whether to field candidates for December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse Hong Kong’s largest opposition party is set to make a landmark decision over its future on Sunday when members vote on whether to field candidates for December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: ‘majority support’ among Democratic Party members for Legislative Council boycott following Beijing’s system overhaul

  • Pressure mounting as membership of city’s largest opposition party gears up for watershed decision this Sunday on whether to field Legco candidates
  • Broad support for a boycott reported in wake of Beijing’s ‘patriots’ principle, but chance remains of a ‘surprise’ outcome in secret ballot

Chris Lau and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:24pm, 22 Sep, 2021

Hong Kong’s largest opposition party is set to make a landmark decision over its future on Sunday when members vote on whether to field candidates for December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse
