Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and Sichuan’s party chief Peng Qinghua meet to mark a new era of cooperation across 12 key areas. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and Sichuan sign agreement for closer cooperation across 12 key areas including transport, finance

  • Carrie Lam hails bonds forged through 2008 earthquake support, giant panda donation as both governments agree to build deeper ties
  • Deal signed in Chengdu during Lam’s week-long mainland China visit covers areas such as finance, transport, technology and legal services

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:54pm, 23 Sep, 2021

