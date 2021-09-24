Alliance members Leung Kwok-hung (left), Andrew Wan Siu-kin, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung. Photo: May Tse
Fighting talk: core member of Hong Kong June 4 vigil group opposes calls to disband
- Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, says disbandment is wrong move
- Two other leaders on Monday appealed to members to back dissolution at emergency meeting to be held on Saturday
