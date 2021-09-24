Democratic Party district councillor James To, who took part in the opposition camp’s primary election, took a vow of loyalty on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Democratic Party district councillor James To, who took part in the opposition camp’s primary election, took a vow of loyalty on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Democratic Party district councillor James To, who took part in the opposition camp’s primary election, took a vow of loyalty on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Politics

Democratic Party district councillors among more than 50 pledging loyalty at Hong Kong ceremony, though some likely to be grilled over sincerity

  • All eyes now on city’s largest opposition party, as some members expected to face further questioning over past actions by Home Affairs Bureau
  • District councillor Lee Man-ho, meanwhile, expected to be disqualified after refusing to attend ceremony, slamming ‘autocratic regime’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:32pm, 24 Sep, 2021

