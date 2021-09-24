Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s 2019 meeting with then US vice-president Mike Pence was one of more than 100 incidents catalogued in foreign ministry ‘fact sheet’. Photo: Handout Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s 2019 meeting with then US vice-president Mike Pence was one of more than 100 incidents catalogued in foreign ministry ‘fact sheet’. Photo: Handout
Beijing blasts ‘criminal record’ of US in Hong Kong with list detailing more than 100 examples of alleged interference

  • If face-to-face meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden takes place, foreign ministry statement signals Hong Kong off-limits, source says
  • Section on ‘unfounded charges’, which includes US consul’s description of local elections as ‘meaningless’ following radical overhaul, the lengthiest

Tony Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s 2019 meeting with then US vice-president Mike Pence was one of more than 100 incidents catalogued in foreign ministry ‘fact sheet’. Photo: Handout
