Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

We are no threat to national security, group behind Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong tells security chief

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China responds to Chris Tang ahead of its vote on disbanding
  • Minister is deciding whether to go ahead and revoke alliance’s company registration over alleged security law violations

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:33pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong residents attend the June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE