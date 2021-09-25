The June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019, before it was banned by police the next two years on health grounds. Photo: Winson Wong The June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019, before it was banned by police the next two years on health grounds. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong group behind June 4 Tiananmen vigil passes resolution to disband

  • Leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had earlier decided on the move
  • Group is the latest among city’s opposition bodies to fold since security legislation came into force last year

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie LamNatalie Wong
Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:53pm, 25 Sep, 2021

The June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019, before it was banned by police the next two years on health grounds. Photo: Winson Wong
