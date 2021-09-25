The June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in 2019, before it was banned by police the next two years on health grounds. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong group behind June 4 Tiananmen vigil passes resolution to disband
- Leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had earlier decided on the move
- Group is the latest among city’s opposition bodies to fold since security legislation came into force last year
