Hong Kong’s security chief has warned of the potential for violence during December’s Legislative Council election. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s coming Legislative Council poll at higher risk for violence than Election Committee vote, security chief says
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang cites the much larger number of voters and polling places in the December election
- He also points to recent events such as the July stabbing of a police officer and what he describes as ‘activities by terrorist groups’
