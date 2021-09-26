Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong top official stops short of saying whether residents marking Tiananmen Square crackdown will breach national security law
- Chris Tang cites ‘multidimensional’ approach to tackling such cases, after authorities quoted by June 4 vigil organiser as adopting new Beijing labelling
- Former police commissioner also says ordinary residents who joined previous vigils should not fear as long as they have not endangered national security
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee