Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong top official stops short of saying whether residents marking Tiananmen Square crackdown will breach national security law

  • Chris Tang cites ‘multidimensional’ approach to tackling such cases, after authorities quoted by June 4 vigil organiser as adopting new Beijing labelling
  • Former police commissioner also says ordinary residents who joined previous vigils should not fear as long as they have not endangered national security

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 3:09pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers hold up candles at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, at the June 4 vigil in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE