Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong housing: city’s largest pro-Beijing party calls on government to boost supply of public, subsidised flats by half in 9 years

  • The DAB’s call to action comes as something of a shot across the current administration’s bow ahead of next week’s policy address
  • However, the party has shied away from blaming major property developers for the city’s notorious housing woes

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Victor Ting

Updated: 4:05pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party has called on the government to drastically increase housing supply in the next nine years. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE