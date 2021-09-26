Former Democratic Party chairwoman Emily Lau attends the special meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee Former Democratic Party chairwoman Emily Lau attends the special meeting. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong elections: biggest opposition party ends special meeting with no decision on contesting Legislative Council poll

  • Group’s stance closely watched because of potential impact on competitiveness of coming race
  • Pro-Beijing forces have been calling on party members to run in the next election held under a political shake-up by central government

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council elections 2021
Updated: 5:58pm, 26 Sep, 2021

