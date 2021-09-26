Voters line up to cast ballots in the district council election in November 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Voters line up to cast ballots in the district council election in November 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong elections: number of voters aged 20 or younger drops by 22 per cent, a sign of ‘public disillusionment with politics’

  • Latest data from the Registration and Electoral Office shows overall number of voters has increased by only 419 in the past year
  • Political scientist Ivan Choy says parties younger people may have supported in the past have disbanded under political pressure

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:18pm, 26 Sep, 2021

