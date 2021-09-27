Ex-lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung will now have to stand trial for snatching a folder from a government official during a panel meeting on November 15, 2016. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers can face criminal charges for disrupting Legco, Court of Final Appeal rules in landmark decision
- Monday’s ruling could have a direct impact on 11 former opposition politicians facing charges tied to acts within legislature
- Defence had previously argued that Leung Kwok-hung’s snatching of a folder from a government official fell within bounds of free speech and debate
Topic | Hong Kong courts
