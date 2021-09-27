Counting in September 19’s Election Committee poll took longer than expected. Photo: Sam Tsang Counting in September 19’s Election Committee poll took longer than expected. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: voting debacle triggers call to review putting judges ‘living in clouds’ in charge of polls

  • Top government adviser suggests handing responsibility for overseeing polls to those with administrative backgrounds, rather than jurists
  • Officials in firing line over length of time it took to count just a few thousand votes in this month’s Election Committee poll

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:29pm, 27 Sep, 2021

