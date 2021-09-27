District councillors Suzanne Wu (left) and Chu Kong-wai speak to the press on Monday after complying with an official enquiry into their oaths of allegiance. Photo: Winson Wong District councillors Suzanne Wu (left) and Chu Kong-wai speak to the press on Monday after complying with an official enquiry into their oaths of allegiance. Photo: Winson Wong
District councillors Suzanne Wu (left) and Chu Kong-wai speak to the press on Monday after complying with an official enquiry into their oaths of allegiance. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security law: at least 8 opposition district councillors facing questions over oath comply with official enquiries

  • The eight are among 10 opposition councillors from Kowloon hit with requests for more information after their oaths of allegiance to the city were deemed suspect
  • Seven other councillors have already been ousted over doubts about their oaths, and two more were summarily disqualified for failing to take them

Chris Lau
Updated: 9:53pm, 27 Sep, 2021

