Richard Tsoi says he received a notice from police on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
National security police freeze all assets of Hong Kong group behind annual Tiananmen vigil
- Development comes just days after members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China voted to disband
- Alliance secretary Richard Tsoi, who is handling group’s liquidation, says he was notified by police’s National Security Department about move
