Hong Kong / Politics

National security police freeze all assets of Hong Kong group behind annual Tiananmen vigil

  • Development comes just days after members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China voted to disband
  • Alliance secretary Richard Tsoi, who is handling group’s liquidation, says he was notified by police’s National Security Department about move

Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cannix YauJasmine Siu
Cannix Yau and Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:43pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Richard Tsoi says he received a notice from police on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
