The offices of Next Digital, which published Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang The offices of Next Digital, which published Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong government moves to wind up Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital, publisher of now-defunct Apple Daily

  • Financial secretary applies to court for permission to close down the company, a move authorities say is in the public interest
  • Earlier this month, government-appointed special inspector submitted an interim report on alleged illegal activities at the company

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:35pm, 29 Sep, 2021

