The offices of Next Digital, which published Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government moves to wind up Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital, publisher of now-defunct Apple Daily
- Financial secretary applies to court for permission to close down the company, a move authorities say is in the public interest
- Earlier this month, government-appointed special inspector submitted an interim report on alleged illegal activities at the company
The offices of Next Digital, which published Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang