Former lawmaker James To Kun-sun was one of 10 Hong Kong district councillors disqualified from office on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Another 10 Hong Kong district councillors ousted after being grilled on opposition election primary, protest slogans

  • Part of a group of 55 from Kowloon who attended a Friday oath-taking ceremony, all 10 were later called to the Home Affairs Bureau for questioning
  • ‘Whatever our answers are, it won’t matter,’ one predicted ahead of Wednesday’s decision; just 109 of 392 opposition councillors remain after latest action

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:38pm, 29 Sep, 2021

