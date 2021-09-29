Former lawmaker James To Kun-sun was one of 10 Hong Kong district councillors disqualified from office on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Another 10 Hong Kong district councillors ousted after being grilled on opposition election primary, protest slogans
- Part of a group of 55 from Kowloon who attended a Friday oath-taking ceremony, all 10 were later called to the Home Affairs Bureau for questioning
- ‘Whatever our answers are, it won’t matter,’ one predicted ahead of Wednesday’s decision; just 109 of 392 opposition councillors remain after latest action
