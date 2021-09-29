A protest against Article 23 in 2003. The shelved bill has been revisited, with authorities considering including a new clause targeting hatred of the government. Photo: Martin Chan A protest against Article 23 in 2003. The shelved bill has been revisited, with authorities considering including a new clause targeting hatred of the government. Photo: Martin Chan
Article 23 security law may cover offence targeting hatred of Hong Kong government, top official reveals in wake of marine officer’s death

  • Security chief Chris Tang makes revelation while being grilled by lawmakers over surge in online gloating of senior inspector’s death
  • He notes that power to target such actions does not come from Beijing-imposed security law, but could be included in long-shelved local bill

Updated: 10:43pm, 29 Sep, 2021

