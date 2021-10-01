Luo Huining, the director of the central government’s liaison office, talks with fishermen in Aberdeen on Thursday. Photo: Handout Luo Huining, the director of the central government’s liaison office, talks with fishermen in Aberdeen on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Luo Huining, the director of the central government’s liaison office, talks with fishermen in Aberdeen on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong visits ‘cage home’ and medical service as part of drive to ‘listen directly’ to the people

  • Luo Huining stresses need to come up with solutions to housing shortage as he visits people from different walks of life across the city
  • The outreach effort comes just ahead of the final policy address of leader Carrie Lam’s current term

Cat Wang
Cat Wang and Danny Mok

Updated: 12:37am, 1 Oct, 2021

