Luo Huining, the director of the central government’s liaison office, talks with fishermen in Aberdeen on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong visits ‘cage home’ and medical service as part of drive to ‘listen directly’ to the people
- Luo Huining stresses need to come up with solutions to housing shortage as he visits people from different walks of life across the city
- The outreach effort comes just ahead of the final policy address of leader Carrie Lam’s current term
Topic | Hong Kong politics
