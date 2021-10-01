Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong on ‘right track’ after electoral overhaul, Carrie Lam says at security-focused National Day celebration

  • Residents stand only to benefit from recent sweeping changes, city leader tells attendees at event marking People’s Republic of China’s 72nd anniversary
  • Path now open for greater integration with mainland China, Lam says, adding Beijing’s recent blasting of US ‘interference’ showed necessity of national security law

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:01pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony marking National Day on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE