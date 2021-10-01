Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout
Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Have you woken up yet?’: top Hong Kong officials urged to meet public more often as Beijing’s man in city launches his own outreach drive

  • While four ministers have explained that they make an effort in reaching out to the public, others remain reluctant, pro-establishment politicians say
  • Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in city, stressed need to solve housing problems as he kicked off drive to ‘listen directly to grass roots’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:11pm, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout
Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, visits ‘cage home’ residents in Mong Kok. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE