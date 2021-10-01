Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the government’s headquarters in Tamar. Photo: May Tse Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the government’s headquarters in Tamar. Photo: May Tse
Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the government’s headquarters in Tamar. Photo: May Tse
exclusive | No timetable for Hong Kong anti-sanctions law, finance chief Paul Chan says

  • Financial secretary makes strongest assurance yet to business community on national legislation
  • Paul Chan also mounts robust defence of his unprecedented report on the damage inflicted on business environment by social unrest of 2019

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 9:31pm, 1 Oct, 2021

