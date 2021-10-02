Lingnan University recently let two academics go for unspecified reasons. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Lingnan University recently let two academics go for unspecified reasons. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Lingnan University terminates 2 professors who previously criticised government

  • One professor had just written a piece about opposition participation in the coming legislative election, and the other was linked to a fund offering assistance to protesters
  • ‘The timing of the dismissal is suggestive. I was also told that the university is doing it for risk management,’ says adjunct professor Law Wing-sang

Nadia Lam and Victor Ting

Updated: 12:36am, 2 Oct, 2021

Lingnan University recently let two academics go for unspecified reasons. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
