Lingnan University recently let two academics go for unspecified reasons. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Lingnan University terminates 2 professors who previously criticised government
- One professor had just written a piece about opposition participation in the coming legislative election, and the other was linked to a fund offering assistance to protesters
- ‘The timing of the dismissal is suggestive. I was also told that the university is doing it for risk management,’ says adjunct professor Law Wing-sang
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
