Water-filled barricades surrounding the Central Government Offices in Admiralty have been removed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong officials urged to speed up delivery of Article 23 security law to counter foreign interference

  • Tam Yiu-chung calls on Hong Kong government to deliver a long-shelved piece of local legislation on safeguarding national security before its current term expires next summer
  • Hong Kong must not be used by foreign forces as a base of subversion, says city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:42pm, 3 Oct, 2021

