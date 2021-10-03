Water-filled barricades surrounding the Central Government Offices in Admiralty have been removed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong officials urged to speed up delivery of Article 23 security law to counter foreign interference
- Tam Yiu-chung calls on Hong Kong government to deliver a long-shelved piece of local legislation on safeguarding national security before its current term expires next summer
- Hong Kong must not be used by foreign forces as a base of subversion, says city’s sole delegate to China’s top legislative body
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Water-filled barricades surrounding the Central Government Offices in Admiralty have been removed. Photo: Nora Tam