Confederation of Trade Unions leaders confirm the group voted to disband on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong’s biggest opposition trade union votes to disband with overwhelming majority
- Confederation of Trade Unions announced plans to disband in September, saying the national security law posed risks to the safety of their members
- Membership votes in favour of dissolving, closing the curtains on the confederation’s 31 years in operation
