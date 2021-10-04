Hong Kong has been tapped to take the lead in developing a medical technology hub in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: David Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong’s R&D investments pay off with Beijing’s go-ahead for health tech hub in Greater Bay Area
- City leader Carrie Lam expected to unveil details of innovation hub in coming policy address
- Beijing counting on city to attract top talent to develop technology for health care services
