Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam’s policy address: will Hong Kong have a new culture and sports bureau? Whose interests will it serve?

  • Heading into the final stretch of her current term, Lam could this week announce an overhaul of how the city manages sports, culture and tourism
  • While a single bureau would cut red-tape, creating a vibrant cultural scene requires much more than streamlining departments, analysts and artists say

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:11am, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE