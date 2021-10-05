Analysts say Beijing will not blame the city’s pro-establishment camp for recent dismal voter registration figures. Photo: May Tse Analysts say Beijing will not blame the city’s pro-establishment camp for recent dismal voter registration figures. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

No new voters? No problem: Beijing ‘unlikely to blame’ Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp for lack of interest in coming poll

  • Politicians acknowledge the flatlining number of registered voters hints at disillusionment with the city’s elections
  • But Beijing is more concerned with the turnout and results of the coming Legislative Council poll, one analyst says

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:15am, 5 Oct, 2021

