Analysts say Beijing will not blame the city’s pro-establishment camp for recent dismal voter registration figures. Photo: May Tse
No new voters? No problem: Beijing ‘unlikely to blame’ Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp for lack of interest in coming poll
- Politicians acknowledge the flatlining number of registered voters hints at disillusionment with the city’s elections
- But Beijing is more concerned with the turnout and results of the coming Legislative Council poll, one analyst says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Analysts say Beijing will not blame the city’s pro-establishment camp for recent dismal voter registration figures. Photo: May Tse