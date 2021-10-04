Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong leader named in Pandora Papers hits back over report claiming he hid wealth from public

  • Leung Chun-ying says he followed the law about disclosing his financial interests while chief executive from 2012 to 2017
  • Media report claims Leung hid his sale of shares in a Japanese firm and along with city’s first leader, Tung Chee-hwa, used offshore accounts to shield assets from taxes

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Cat WangTony Cheung
Cat Wang and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:39pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE