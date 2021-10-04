A Food and Environmental Hygiene Department employee cleans the street in front of Cheung Hing Mansion in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam’s policy address: Hong Kong leader to create urban affairs department as part of government restructuring
- Under the move, street-cleaning services will be shifted away from Food and Environmental Hygiene Department
- Home Affairs Bureau will take responsibility in bid to ‘enhance district administration’
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
