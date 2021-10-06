INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will deliver her last policy address on Wednesday morning with less than six months to the chief executive election, as speculation mounts over her bid for a second term.

Lam earlier said her farewell policy address, expected to take more than two hours to deliver in the legislature, would focus on housing and land supply , as well as her vision for the future of the city.

According to sources, the blueprint will feature a massive plan for “comprehensive development” near Hong Kong’s border with mainland China, along with initiatives to boost land supply for housing and grow the economy.

Government restructuring is also expected to be among the highlights of the policy address.

Lam's speech comes with Beijing’s liaison office increasingly showing concern about Hong Kong’s social policies, with its leaders recently launching a public outreach campaign.

Lam took the reins in 2017 vowing to bridge the executive and legislative branches of government, as well as to mend ties with the opposition. She faced her biggest challenge in 2019 when the now-abandoned extradition bill sparked months-long protests in the city. A year later, Beijing imposed the national security law, followed by a massive overhaul of the electoral system.

Lam had revealed she will revisit the achievements of her administration in her policy address, a move seen as a bid to claim her legacy.