Carrie Lam holds up copies of her policy address during her weekly media briefing. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam policy address: solutions to Hong Kong’s housing problems rather than Covid-19 relief will dominate, city leader says
- Lam says housing and land supply issues will be the focus when she delivers the final policy address of her current term on Wednesday
- Speech will last more than two hours and is packed with new policies and a summary of her administration’s achievements, chief executive adds
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
