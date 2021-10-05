The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘not involved’ in deciding whether Tiananmen crackdown statue can remain on university campus

  • Chief Executive says she will not interfere in the university’s affairs despite being its chancellor, and that artistic and academic freedoms have been safeguarded
  • Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, who created the sculpture in honour of the demonstrators who lost their lives, says removing it will be ‘sacrilege’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:00pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE