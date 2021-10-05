The ‘Pillar of Shame’ has stood on the University of Hong Kong campus for 24 years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘not involved’ in deciding whether Tiananmen crackdown statue can remain on university campus
- Chief Executive says she will not interfere in the university’s affairs despite being its chancellor, and that artistic and academic freedoms have been safeguarded
- Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, who created the sculpture in honour of the demonstrators who lost their lives, says removing it will be ‘sacrilege’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
