Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader defends disclosure system for senior officials after predecessor named in Pandora Papers leak

  • Interests that must be registered are clearly spelled out and filings are available to the public, Carrie Lam notes
  • But ultimately, the government relies on an honour system, she says when asked about media allegations against Leung Chun-ying

Topic |   Leung Chun-ying
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:46pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the strength of the city’s disclosure requirements for senior public officials. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE