Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers the last policy address of her current term. Photo: Felix Wong
6 takeaways from 2021 Hong Kong policy address: from a new metropolis to Carrie Lam conducting national security classes
- Long-term implications abound in address Lam promised would be ‘visionary’, though advisers say that’s no indication of whether she’ll seek second term
- Some key elements of address, widely believed to be in line with Beijing development goals, will fall to next administration to carry out
