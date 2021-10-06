Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press after delivering her fifth policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press after delivering her fifth policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays out most ambitious policy blueprint of career, with far-reaching goals for housing and tech industry

  • Leader announces plans to build vast metropolis near border with Shenzhen and integrate the city more closely with national development
  • She also pledges to strengthen national security and further expand financial links with mainland China

Updated: 7:26pm, 6 Oct, 2021

