People pass the government’s headquarters in Admiralty. Chief Executive Carrie Lam has proposed the biggest government restructuring in more than a decade. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam floats biggest government restructuring in 14 years, but admits it won’t happen by end of term

  • The ambitious plan would see the creation of a totally new bureau, the splitting of another and the reorganisation of two more
  • However, Lam suggests the next chief executive, to be elected in March, can consider taking her plans forward

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:14pm, 6 Oct, 2021

