A pupil at Fukien Secondary School in Siu Sai Wan takes part in National Day events on October 1. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s national security work far from over, Lam says, pointing to need for Article 23 and fresh education push
- Carrie Lam promises to carry out public consultation on local legislation safeguarding national security
- Authorities must also devise ways to combat fake news and better protect cybersecurity, she says
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
A pupil at Fukien Secondary School in Siu Sai Wan takes part in National Day events on October 1. Photo: Edmond So