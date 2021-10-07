Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the press after her policy address. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the press after her policy address. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s 2021 policy address was unconventional – and does it hint at bid for second term?

  • Longest blueprint speech since she took office was a cornucopia of far-reaching measures that may take decades to implement
  • Observers note significant shift in government’s mindset on development strategies, perceiving an eagerness from Lam for second term

Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:45am, 7 Oct, 2021

