Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the press after her policy address. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s 2021 policy address was unconventional – and does it hint at bid for second term?
- Longest blueprint speech since she took office was a cornucopia of far-reaching measures that may take decades to implement
- Observers note significant shift in government’s mindset on development strategies, perceiving an eagerness from Lam for second term
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the press after her policy address. Photo: Sam Tsang