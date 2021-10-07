A rail link will be built from Hong Kong’s Hung Shui Kiu to Qianhai across the border. Photo: Winson Wong
Proposed Northern Metropolis near mainland China border will be ‘Hong Kong’s most important area’, leader says in policy address
- Scheme, repackaged and expanded from an existing new town plan, is seen as a major strategic change for the city’s development
- Some question burden on public finances as government is also pursuing a billion-dollar reclamation project to the west of Hong Kong Island
