Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her policy address in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Will she or won’t she? Emotional Carrie Lam thanks supporters but remains coy on bid for second term as Hong Kong leader
- The long timelines of projects unveiled in her policy address have added fuel to speculation she will seek re-election in March
- The leader, known for her firm leadership style, grew emotional and fought back tears as she delivered the final policy address of her term
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her policy address in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong