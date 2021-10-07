Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promises to keep Northern Metropolis construction costs under control

  • Chief executive promises to ensure spending on series of major infrastructure projects is evenly distributed and managed
  • Lam also moved to assure residents that development would not cause more congestion

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE