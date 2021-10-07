Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal calls for the creation of a metropolis in the North New Territories area of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promises to keep Northern Metropolis construction costs under control
- Chief executive promises to ensure spending on series of major infrastructure projects is evenly distributed and managed
- Lam also moved to assure residents that development would not cause more congestion
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
